IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jessica Levinson

Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School, is the host of the "Passing Judgment" podcast. She is also the director of the Public Service Institute at Loyola Law School, co-director of Loyola's Journalist Law School and former president of the Los Angeles Ethics Commission. 

View All MSNBC Columnists

Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School, is the host of the "Passing Judgment" podcast. She is also the director of the Public Service Institute at Loyola Law School, co-director of Loyola's Journalist Law School and former president of the Los Angeles Ethics Commission. 

View All MSNBC Columnists

Latest from Jessica Levinson

msnbc

/

Opinion

10d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

Why Don McGahn's Russiagate testimony isn't a win for Congress

The next Trump could still keep Congress in the dark about his crimes.

msnbc

/

Opinion

12d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

Biden's trying to rescue America from Trump's gaffes with his new anti-corruption memo

Biden’s new anti-corruption memo is far from a slam-dunk — but it's leaps beyond Trump’s presidential corruption violations.

msnbc

/

Opinion

28d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

New York's new criminal probe into the Trump Organization is a clear escalation

Sometimes a few words convey an enormous amount. This is one of those times.

msnbc

/

Opinion

40d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

Florida has a new restrictive voting bill. Here's how to stop more like it.

Trump’s conservative Supreme Court is a threat to fair elections. This obscure legal rule could help.

msnbc

/

Opinion

45d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

Why Newsmax apologized rather than face a defamation lawsuit

One way to stop the Big Lie is to impose big legal costs on the conspiracy theorists.

msnbc

/

Opinion

49d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

The Supreme Court may boost Citizens United's flood of dark money in politics

A case about donors to nonprofits may open the door to unraveling campaign finance disclosure laws.

msnbc

/

Opinion

50d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

Trump's Supreme Court is about to reshape gun control

The Supreme court has avoided big Second Amendment cases for a decade. Until now.

msnbc

/

Opinion

61d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

Trump's promise to overturn Roe v. Wade may still come true

The ruling means the conservative Supreme Court may be able to decide the Constitution does not protect a woman’s ability to have an abortion.

msnbc

/

Opinion

65d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

Trump's out of office, but his Supreme Court appointees are here for life

A California Supreme Court ruling on religion rights in the pandemic previews Trump's lifetime influence on the court and freedoms across the country.

msnbc

/

Opinion

71d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

How Infowars host Alex Jones pushed the First Amendment to its limit

In many cases, the government favors harmful, hateful, and even repugnant speech over censorship; but not in this case against Alex Jones.

msnbc

/

Opinion

75d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

SCOTUS says that Facebook can keep sending you those robotexts

SCOTUS's recent Facebook robotext ruling reflects how outdated our tech laws are.