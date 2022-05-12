IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Evette Dionne

Evette Dionne is a culture journalist, critic, and editor who writes extensively about pop culture as it relates to race, gender, and size. "Lifting as We Climb: Black Women’s Battle for the Ballot Box," her middle-grade nonfiction book, was nominated for a National Book Award and won a Coretta Scott King Honor award. Her forthcoming book, "Weightless," is being released by Ecco in December 2022. 

5d ago

Kendrick Lamar's new video makes us face the pain behind famous Black men's actions

Kendrick Lamar's new music video is a call to consider the reasons people harm rather than just focusing on the harm itself.

631d ago

Apple TV's new Oprah show highlights the evolution of an American truth-teller

As we consider Winfrey’s legacy in its entirety — including her myriad shortcomings — it’s critical to recognize how she became, and has indeed remained, one of our most important voices.