Evette Dionne is a culture journalist, critic, and editor who writes extensively about pop culture as it relates to race, gender, and size. "Lifting as We Climb: Black Women’s Battle for the Ballot Box," her middle-grade nonfiction book, was nominated for a National Book Award and won a Coretta Scott King Honor award. Her forthcoming book, "Weightless," is being released by Ecco in December 2022.