Elizabeth Spiers
Elizabeth Spiers is a writer and digital strategist who has advised progressive candidates and organizations and various media companies and brands. She was previously the editor-in-chief of The New York Observer, and the founding editor of Gawker.
Elizabeth Spiers is a writer and digital strategist who has advised progressive candidates and organizations and various media companies and brands. She was previously the editor-in-chief of The New York Observer, and the founding editor of Gawker.