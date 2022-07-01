Dr. Kavita Patel
Dr. Kavita Patel, a primary care physician in Washington, D.C., is an MSNBC columnist and an NBC News/MSNBC contributor. She served in the Obama administration as director of policy for the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Public Engagement in the White House. A Brookings Institution nonresident fellow, she is the former managing director of clinical transformation at Brookings' Center for Health Policy.
