Cynthia Miller-Idriss

Cynthia Miller-Idriss is a professor in the School of Public Affairs and the School of Education at American University, where she directs the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab (PERIL). Her most recent book is "Hate in the Homeland: The New Global Far Right."

53d ago

The racist theory that allegedly motivated the Buffalo shooter suspect, explained

The conspiracy theory is so powerful because it can easily be directed toward any demographic group seen as a threat to white people

63d ago

Tucker Carlson is the No. 1 champion of this leading far-right conspiracy

How Tucker Carlson revived and supercharged the white supremacist “great replacement” conspiracy.

70d ago

How right-wing extremists weaponize the idea of motherhood

Women play a more significant role in far-right extremist movements than is often acknowledged.

104d ago

Russia's misguided 'denazification' of Ukraine is a self-fulfilling prophecy

How a relatively small private pro-state battalion in Ukraine triggered a global surge in neo-Nazi recruitment.

109d ago

Pandemic fitness trends have gone extreme — literally

White supremacists' latest scheme to valorize violence and hypermasculinity has gone digital.

124d ago

Fighting Russia in Ukraine sadly appeals to racist, far-right extremists

Counterterrorism officials are paying attention to the increased risks posed by volunteers from around the globe who are making their way to Ukraine.

150d ago

Canada's 'nationwide insurrection' is bringing together an unlikely and alarming alliance

Around the world, far right activists are watching what’s happening in Canada with fantasies of similar resistance in their own countries.

170d ago

Texas synagogue hostage-taker's antisemitism not taken seriously by the FBI

The FBI's statement that the hostage attack wasn't antisemitic failed to capture the very nature of antisemitism.

182d ago

Women among the Jan. 6 attackers are the new normal of right-wing extremism

Women are increasingly ditching their backstage role in right-wing extremist movements.

200d ago

Kyle Rittenhouse may not be the far-right hero they're looking for

The right wants to manipulate Kyle Rittenhouse. Here's hoping he won't let them.

210d ago

A global Summit for Democracy won't mean anything if we don't protect our own

This week’s Summit for Democracy, hosted by Biden’s White House, is meant to demonstrate America's global commitment to democracy.