IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Cynthia Miller-Idriss

Cynthia Miller-Idriss is a professor in the School of Public Affairs and the School of Education at American University, where she directs the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab (PERIL). Her most recent book is "Hate in the Homeland: The New Global Far Right."

View All MSNBC Columnists

Cynthia Miller-Idriss is a professor in the School of Public Affairs and the School of Education at American University, where she directs the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab (PERIL). Her most recent book is "Hate in the Homeland: The New Global Far Right."

View All MSNBC Columnists

Latest from Cynthia Miller-Idriss

msnbc

/

Opinion

2d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

QAnon moves from pro-Trump rallies to local schools

The bad news is that QAnon is trying to infiltrate schools and local government. The good news is that education is also our best way out of this mess.