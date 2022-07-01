IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Ali Velshi is an MSNBC columnist and the host of “Velshi,” which airs Saturdays and Sundays on MSNBC. He has been awarded the National Headliner Award for Business & Consumer Reporting for “How the Wheels Came Off,” a special on the near collapse of the American auto industry. His work on disabled workers and Chicago’s red-light camera scandal in 2016 earned him two News and Documentary Emmy Award nominations, adding to a nomination in 2010 for his terrorism coverage.

230d ago

America's Billionaire tax plan: Why Congress still isn't onboard

The billionaire tax plan targets about 700 people in America, where 37 million live in poverty.

The Next 25

356d ago

The Next 25

Peace in the Middle East may have to happen without America

Our best chance of bringing stability to the region over the next 25 years requires putting people above oil and human rights ahead of, well, everything else.

360d ago

Jeff Bezos' space launch is a needed step forward in space flight

The government has dropped the ball on space exploration. I'm glad someone has picked it up.

423d ago

Israel's bombing of Gaza ignores Palestinians' right to exist

We have to be able to say that Israel's treatment of Palestinians is apartheid. Period.

442d ago

Joe Biden's first 100 days have fueled a hopeful economy

America is feeling good lately. Biden needs to harness that energy and turn it into long-term growth.

479d ago

Derek Chauvin's trial is a chance for the justice system to prove it can actually work

The trial on the death of George Floyd will end up being about far more than the trial of one police officer in the death of one man.

496d ago

Is America's minimum wage a 'fair wage'? It could be

The pandemic proved our economy runs on hourly low-wage workers. Shouldn’t we pay them fairly?

522d ago

American health care is a caste system. Covid vaccine distribution shouldn't be.

The health care system already pushes vulnerable people out. Don’t make it worse by cutting the line for a Covid vaccine.

541d ago

Comparing BLM marches to the Capitol riots ignores history, and truth

White America needs to stop clinging to its fear of Black violence and justification of violent white grievances.

577d ago

If you thought Trump was the most dangerous threat to our democracy, you were wrong

Did the fringe find Trump? Did Trump find the fringe? Either way, 2021 will be scary.

595d ago

This Thanksgiving, millions of Americans are going hungry in the midst of Covid 

This Thanksgiving, millions of Americans face homelessness and hundreds of thousands live on the street.