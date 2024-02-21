Zygar: Navalny said it’s ‘crucial not to lose the next opportunity to make Russia a democracy’

The White House is preparing to announce new sanctions against Russia following the death of Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny. Mikhail Zygar, the founding editor-in-chief of Russia's only independent TV channel, TV Rain, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his friendship with Navalny and what the future holds for the pro-democracy movement in Russia. “He was trying to support me, and convince me to support all other Russian immigrants. And we were discussing, actually, my next book about the collapse of the Soviet Union. He wrote that it's such a tragedy that we lost our historic opportunity to become a democratic country, but he wrote that it's crucial not to lose the next opportunity to make Russia a democracy once Putin's regime is going to collapse,” Zygar says. Regarding the new sanctions, he adds, “We have to face the truth that, in general, most of the sanctions implemented during the last two years are not working. The Russian economy is in a rather good shape. There is no catastrophe. And the Russian elite thinks that Putin is winning, unfortunately.”Feb. 21, 2024