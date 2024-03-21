IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ziv: 'Definitely a crisis of confidence' in Netanyahu, 'big gap' between PM and Israeli intelligence
March 21, 2024

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Ziv: ‘Definitely a crisis of confidence’ in Netanyahu, ‘big gap’ between PM and Israeli intelligence

12:34

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is ignoring President Biden's warning against an invasion into Rafah as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Raf Sanchez, American University Associate Professor Guy Ziv, and Michael Crowley, New York Times diplomatic reporter who has been traveling with Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss.March 21, 2024

