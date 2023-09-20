IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy was ‘brilliant’ at ‘trying to shock the conscience of the world’ at UN Security Council

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Tension’ between nature of criminal, political investigations on display at Garland’s House hearing

    07:10

  • John Kirby: Military communication with U.S. and China is ‘the line that we want to get back open’

    08:43

  • Biden can ‘be president of the world’ at UNGA amid absences ‘if he handles the moment appropriately’

    08:17

  • Lewis Pugh: Rivers are ‘arteries of our planet,’ we need ‘healthy rivers’ for a ‘healthy planet’

    04:25

  • Fmr. Rep. Upton: McCarthy ‘will take the blame’ if the Senate passes a budget while House GOP stalls

    03:39

  • ‘We’ve got to get some aligned incentives’ on transition to EVs during UAW negotiations

    03:02

  • Local UAW 862 head: ‘A lot of our workers are nervous, anxious, trying to be prepared’ for a strike

    02:43

  • Iranian president reacts to prisoner exchange with U.S.

    06:31

  • Sen. Gary Peters: ‘A lot is at stake’ for ‘middle class workers’ across the U.S. with the UAW strike

    03:53

  • Elizabeth Whelan: ‘Longer an American is held’ by an adversary, ‘the harder it is to get them home’

    05:17

  • NBC Exclusive: Trump tells Welker will ‘make a play’ for UAW votes despite disdain from leadership

    07:52

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: UAW potential strike is ‘crossroads for the industry and its future’

    05:04

  • Rep. Jim Himes confident prisoner swap funds ‘will be used for humanitarian purposes only’ by Iran

    03:55

  • Stuart Stevens: ‘Romney is this x-ray that shows that the Republican Party has no soul or spine’

    06:51

  • Fred Upton: ‘It is a mess in the House, that is for sure.’

    04:03

  • Judge allows Chesebro and Powell to sever from Trump in Georgia case

    01:44

  • Isaacson: Musk thinks a ‘regulatory agency’ of ‘experts’ is necessary to ‘regulate AI in the future’

    05:41

  • Biden’s age and low poll numbers puts ‘the basic goal’ of ‘stopping Donald Trump’ ‘at risk’ in 2024

    05:35

  • Jack Johnson using music to fundraise is ‘the best way’ he and his ‘friends know how to support’

    05:42

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Zelenskyy was ‘brilliant’ at ‘trying to shock the conscience of the world’ at UN Security Council

02:02

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke before the United Nations Security Council regarding the need to revoke Russia’s veto power within the U.N. in response to the war in Ukraine. Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis joins Andrea Mitchell to react. “I think it was a bravura performance by Zelenskyy. Number one, he made the point this could happen to you. And he's speaking here to 180 different countries, many of whom are threatened by large outside aggressors, so he brought it home,” Stavridis says. “Number two, he evinced real gratitude for all the help that he's gotten. And number three, he kept coming back to the war crimes that we've seen committed by Russia. He's trying to shock the conscience of the world. I think he did a brilliant job.”Sept. 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy was ‘brilliant’ at ‘trying to shock the conscience of the world’ at UN Security Council

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Tension’ between nature of criminal, political investigations on display at Garland’s House hearing

    07:10

  • John Kirby: Military communication with U.S. and China is ‘the line that we want to get back open’

    08:43

  • Biden can ‘be president of the world’ at UNGA amid absences ‘if he handles the moment appropriately’

    08:17

  • Lewis Pugh: Rivers are ‘arteries of our planet,’ we need ‘healthy rivers’ for a ‘healthy planet’

    04:25

  • Fmr. Rep. Upton: McCarthy ‘will take the blame’ if the Senate passes a budget while House GOP stalls

    03:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All