Zelensky, Ukrainian soldiers are not ‘demoralized or discouraged’ despite impasse on more U.S. aid
Feb. 26, 202406:29

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Zelensky, Ukrainian soldiers are not ‘demoralized or discouraged’ despite impasse on more U.S. aid

06:29

Richard Engel sat down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the situation on the battlefront and why the aid package before lawmakers in Washington is vital for the war effort. Richard and Lt. Gen. Steph Twitty join Andrea Mitchell to discuss what Zelensky said. “President Zelensky was quite upbeat when I met him, and when we’re walking around the streets here, people are generally upbeat,” Richard tells Andrea. “Even out on the front, the soldiers were not demoralized or discouraged. And I didn't find President Zelensky to express that tone, which we're not seeing here. It was just a sort of explanation of simple mathematics: ‘We need these weapons. Without the weapons, more Ukrainian soldiers are going to die.’”Feb. 26, 2024

