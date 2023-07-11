IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Zelensky makes appearance in Lithuania during NATO summit

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Zelensky makes appearance in Lithuania during NATO summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise appearance and spoke to a crowd in Vilnius as NATO leaders hold talks in the Lithuanian capital. NBC News’ Monica Alba reports on where NATO allies stand over Ukraine’s admittance to the organization and the Lithuanian people’s show of support for Zelenskyy.July 11, 2023

    Zelensky makes appearance in Lithuania during NATO summit

