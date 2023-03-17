Yevgeny Vindman: Time for U.S. government to prevent Russia violating ‘rules-based order’

Director of Military Analysis and Prosecution Support for the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group Yevgeny Vindman joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the International Criminal Court issuing an arrest warrant for Vladmir Putin and his commissioner over children’s rights concerns with deporting Ukrainian children to Russia. “As you see from the indictment, one of the crimes is direct responsibility because of his failure to control the armed forces in such a way as to prevent civilian casualties, and death and destruction to civilian objects,” says Vindman. “Now is the time for the U.S. government, for all governments that are interested in maintaining a rules-based order to come behind and prevent this type of aggression that we've seen from Russia over the last year or so.”March 17, 2023