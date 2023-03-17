IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Nadav Zafrir: Independent courts are key as Israel doesn’t have ‘checks and balances’ like the U.S.

  • Jen Psaki previews 'Inside with Jen Psaki,' launching Sunday on MSNBC

    Yevgeny Vindman: Time for U.S. government to prevent Russia violating ‘rules-based order’

    Chuck Rosenberg: Trump call with GA Speaker has ‘probative value,’ demonstrating his ‘state of mind’

  • Sen. Angus King: We want to get TikTok ownership into hands that ‘aren’t beholden' to the CCP

  • Ben Rhodes: Russia sees Black Sea as ‘their real estate'

  • NTSB renewing calls for longer cockpit voice recordings, currently limited to just two hours

  • Cecile Richards: ‘Politicians, judges making decisions about women’s health’ is a ‘slippery slope’

  • State Dept. spokesperson Ned Price: Russian jet collision with U.S. drone likely ‘unintentional’

  • Rep. Chu: ‘It did in fact save lives’ when high-capacity magazines, assault weapons were banned

  • Remembering women’s rights and gender equality trailblazer former Rep. Pat Schroeder

  • Rep. Josh Harder: Regulators were 'asleep at the wheel,' should have seen SVB collapse coming

  • Sen. Van Hollen: SVB executives’ stock sales should be ‘clawed back’ to ‘keep depositors whole’

  • Amb. McFaul: Putin ‘doesn’t care about slaughtering his people’ as 1,100 Russians dead in Bakhmut

  • Rep. Adam Schiff announces legislation to "claw back" earnings from executives at FDIC seized banks

  • Larry Summers: SVB crisis 'speaks to the need for much stronger regulation' by authorities

  • U.K. Prime Minister Sunak: China represents a 'systemic challenge for the world order'

  • McQuade: It's a 'tremendous undertaking' to invite a former president to testify before a grand jury

  • “The Martha Mitchell Effect” is ‘uncanny’ parallel to ‘today’s political climate’ - filmmaker

  • Rep. Boyle: House Freedom Caucus debt ceiling demands ‘more like a ransom note’ than a proposal

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Yevgeny Vindman: Time for U.S. government to prevent Russia violating ‘rules-based order’

06:37

Director of Military Analysis and Prosecution Support for the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group Yevgeny Vindman joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the International Criminal Court issuing an arrest warrant for Vladmir Putin and his commissioner over children’s rights concerns with deporting Ukrainian children to Russia. “As you see from the indictment, one of the crimes is direct responsibility because of his failure to control the armed forces in such a way as to prevent civilian casualties, and death and destruction to civilian objects,” says Vindman. “Now is the time for the U.S. government, for all governments that are interested in maintaining a rules-based order to come behind and prevent this type of aggression that we've seen from Russia over the last year or so.”March 17, 2023

