Yamiche Alcindor: White House strategy to ‘more prominently display’ VP Harris to strengthen ticket

The Biden administration is trying to promote Vice President Kamala Harris’ work as part of its strategy to get President Biden re-elected. NBC News Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and Washington Post Columnist Eugene Robinson join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in. “What my reporting has shown is that inside the White House, there's been this growing realization that in order to really have a strong ticket, they need to be able to more prominently display the work of the vice president. And that means really talking about her work on abortion rights.” says Alcindor. “She's really found her voice there. So there really is this realization that that is the work that she needs to be doing and be doing louder.”April 28, 2023