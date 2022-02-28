Yamiche Alcindor: White House 'revising' State of the Union speech to 'meet the moment'

Robert Gibbs, Michael Steele, Susan Page and Yamiche Alcindor joins Andrea Mitchell to dive into how the Russian invasion may shape President Biden's State of the Union address. "They are revising," says Alcindor. "They are making sure that this is a speech that both speaks to the moment, meets the moment, but also is a speech that directly impacts everyday Americans lives and can really sort of talk to them about how he sees them and how he really feels their pain in this moment."Feb. 28, 2022