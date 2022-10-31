IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Tom Bonier: Democratic share of PA's early vote is a ‘good sign’ for Fetterman

    08:21

  • Couric: 45% of women 40+ have dense breasts, but insurance often won't cover ‘life-saving’ screening

    06:26
    Yamiche Alcindor: Supreme Court ‘could end affirmative action as we know it’

    04:05
    Supreme Court hears arguments on affirmative action in college admissions

    04:00

  • Cheri Beasley: Opponent Ted Budd is ‘an election denier’

    03:20

  • Jon Meacham: America facing ‘the gravest test of citizenship since the Civil War’

    08:48

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: Culture of ‘hatred’ and violence is ‘endangering our democracy’

    06:16

  • Jonathan Lemire: 'Extraordinary pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden if GOP wins House control

    06:23

  • Putin accuses West of playing ‘dangerous, bloody and dirty’ game in Ukraine

    03:29

  • Capitol rioter sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for assault on former D.C. police officer

    01:32

  • Chuck Todd: Oz ‘actually underperformed for the opportunity that he had’ in the PA Senate debate

    05:49

  • Sen. Bob Casey: John Fetterman 'is prepared right now to be an effective senator.'

    07:20

  • Kenyatta: Oz 'wants to put Mastriano in charge of deciding' whether PA women can have an abortion

    04:01

  • 'Scary proposition for women': Rep. Doyle on Oz claiming abortion should involve 'local politicians'

    07:17

  • Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Georgia election probe

    02:10

  • Jim Messina: ‘Fetterman lost the battle last night, but may have won the war.’

    10:43

  • Rep. Conor Lamb: ‘Pennsylvania has a clearer history of ticket splitting than a lot of other states’

    05:56

  • Allegheny County Executive: Abortion will ‘motivate a lot of voters, particularly swing voters’

    04:12

  • Phoenix Mercury’s Brianna Turner: 'Very difficult to hear' Griner's nine-year sentence upheld

    07:09

  • Progressives withdraw letter urging Biden to pursue diplomacy with Russia on Ukraine

    02:36

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Yamiche Alcindor: Supreme Court ‘could end affirmative action as we know it’

04:05

NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor joins Andrea Mitchell to explain what’s at stake as the U.S. Supreme Court hears back-to-back arguments on Affirmative Action in college admissions. “This is going to be a big decision that they’re going to make,” Alcindor says. “It could end affirmative action as we know it.”Oct. 31, 2022

