Yamiche Alcindor: ‘At the heart’ of speaker deadlock, Never Kevins ‘just don’t trust Kevin McCarthy’

Kevin McCarthy appears to have lost the speaker vote for the seventh time. NBC News Senior Capitol Hill Correspondent Garrett Haake, NBC News Washington Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, MSNBC National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki, former Congressman David Jolly, and NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker join Andrea Mitchell to discuss what it would take to get McCarthy the votes he needs to secure the speakership, and why this is looking less and less likely. “My reporting suggests that people just don't trust Kevin McCarthy, for the people who are staunch opponents of his, and that's going to be a really, really hard thing for Kevin McCarthy to deal with,” Alcindor explains. “The fact that he's making concessions that he's continuing to say ‘I’ll give you more and more’ and that's not working, it doesn't bode well for him.” Jolly agrees that for the “Never Kevins” it’s “not just about the rules,” but about trust. “I think he ultimately is going to have to withdraw. It's just a question of timing.”Jan. 5, 2023