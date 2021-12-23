IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Writer Joan Didion dies at age 87
Writer Joan Didion dies at age 8701:10
Writer Joan Didion has died at the age of 87 after battling Parkinson's disease, her publisher confirms. She was known for her articles, essays and even screenplays.Dec. 23, 2021
Writer Joan Didion dies at age 87
