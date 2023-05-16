Work requirements for government aid programs are a 'nonstarter' for Rep. Khanna: 'It's just cruel'

Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) joins Andrea Mitchell to share his thoughts about the debt limit negotiations between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and McCarthy’s demand for tougher work requirements for Medicaid and food assistance programs. “It’s a nonstarter for me,” Khanna says. “The studies are so clear that work requirements don't make people work more. What it does is deprive folks who need the help of food; people who are on the street, people who are homeless, people who are disabled. And it's just cruel, especially as we see the slowing down of the economy.”May 16, 2023