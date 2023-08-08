Woman arrested in alleged Russian plot to assassinate Zelenskyy ‘was hiding in plain sight’

Richard Engel joins Andrea Mitchell to report on the latest known information about the woman arrested for her involvement in a Russian plot to allegedly assassinate Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “She was hiding in plain sight, she was a local woman. She was living in the community and she was living near Mykolaiv, which is a frontline community, a highly militarized zone in southern Ukraine, and that she was in close contact with soldiers,” says Engel. “While using this job apparently as cover she was also collecting information about the troops about her own customers and passing on information throughout to to Moscow to use for targeting and that one of the most important things she was gathering was, or attempting to gather, was President Zelenskyy’s itinerary.”Aug. 8, 2023