IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • China hacking Japan’s defense network could be part of a sweeping ‘espionage 101 campaign’

    04:22
  • Now Playing

    Woman arrested in alleged Russian plot to assassinate Zelenskyy ‘was hiding in plain sight’

    05:11
  • UP NEXT

    Judge overseeing Trump case in DC to consider government request for ‘very common’ protective order

    08:24

  • Jake Sullivan attends Ukraine summit in Saudi Arabia amid 'push' for normalization with Israel

    07:17

  • Trump’s defense lawyer has given Jack Smith ‘a roadmap of what they intend to argue’ at trial

    07:26

  • Speaker Pelosi: Trump looked like ‘a scared puppy’ ahead of DC arraignment

    11:12

  • Ben Rhodes: 19-year sentence for Navalny shows Putin is ‘more and more afraid’ of dissent

    04:29

  • Garrett Haake: Scene inside Trump courtroom both ‘very historic and also totally mundane’

    04:02

  • Tim Heaphy: Jan. 6 committee's work was ‘foundation’ for Special Counsel

    10:58

  • Fmr. Rep. Fred Upton: GOP needs to ‘decide that the Constitution’ plays ‘larger role than politics’

    07:33

  • Ari Melber: Mark Meadows is ‘a key figure’ in Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 legal case

    06:31

  • Tim Miller: Republicans 'were saying the right things' after Jan 6, but now defense is ‘even worse’

    05:07

  • Asa Hutchinson: ‘I hope’ GOP understands ‘Trump misled them from day one’

    06:55

  • Michael Beschloss: Without seeing and hearing trial, Trump’s allies ‘will disseminate lie after lie’

    04:00

  • Mike Pence could be ‘a very strong witness’ since ‘he is not known as a Trump hater’

    16:26

  • Trump could say that Jack Smith made ‘key witnesses’ ‘unavailable’ to him by naming co-conspirators

    04:03

  • Michigan AG: Trump ‘went to the lowest levels of government’ to reverse 2020 election results

    07:52

  • If Trump Jan. 6 case slips past the election, ‘he can shut this down’ if re-elected

    03:50

  • Daniel Hodges says Republicans downplaying Jan 6 are ‘lying’, ‘afraid of their own voting bloc’

    05:35

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin: Trump didn’t ‘have a right’ to ‘overthrow the election’ even if he thought he won

    07:16

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Woman arrested in alleged Russian plot to assassinate Zelenskyy ‘was hiding in plain sight’

05:11

Richard Engel joins Andrea Mitchell to report on the latest known information about the woman arrested for her involvement in a Russian plot to allegedly assassinate Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “She was hiding in plain sight, she was a local woman. She was living in the community and she was living near Mykolaiv, which is a frontline community, a highly militarized zone in southern Ukraine, and that she was in close contact with soldiers,” says Engel. “While using this job apparently as cover she was also collecting information about the troops about her own customers and passing on information throughout to to Moscow to use for targeting and that one of the most important things she was gathering was, or attempting to gather, was President Zelenskyy’s itinerary.”Aug. 8, 2023

  • China hacking Japan’s defense network could be part of a sweeping ‘espionage 101 campaign’

    04:22
  • Now Playing

    Woman arrested in alleged Russian plot to assassinate Zelenskyy ‘was hiding in plain sight’

    05:11
  • UP NEXT

    Judge overseeing Trump case in DC to consider government request for ‘very common’ protective order

    08:24

  • Jake Sullivan attends Ukraine summit in Saudi Arabia amid 'push' for normalization with Israel

    07:17

  • Trump’s defense lawyer has given Jack Smith ‘a roadmap of what they intend to argue’ at trial

    07:26

  • Speaker Pelosi: Trump looked like ‘a scared puppy’ ahead of DC arraignment

    11:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All