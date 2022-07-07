WNBPA Executive Director: Seeing Brittney Griner's guilty plea 'does make us hopeful'

Terri Jackson, Executive Director of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association, joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the efforts to bring Brittney Griner home. She says the Phoenix, AZ rally calling for Griner’s release and President Biden and Vice President Harris speaking with Griner’s wife Cherelle Griner “are little things that we are hanging on to” that make her and other supporters of Griner “hopeful for forward progress.” The players’ union leader also called for solidarity with the families of other Americans held abroad. “What we're feeling for B.G., let me be very clear, we’re feeling for Paul Whelan's family, we’re feeling for detained U.S. nationals everywhere,” she said. “We’re all pulling in the same direction.”July 7, 2022