WNBPA Executive Director ‘overjoyed’ by Griner’s return: ‘Our prayers have been answered’

WNBA star Brittney Griner is back on U.S. soil after a harrowing 300-day nightmare in Russian custody. Terri Jackson, Executive Director of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association, joins Andrea Mitchell with her reaction. “We are overjoyed. Overjoyed. And our prayers have been answered,” says Jackson. Asked whether Griner will return to her basketball career, Jackson says, “I don't even know that I care. I wanted her back. I want her to be whole. I want her to be taken care of inside and out, top to bottom. I want her physical fitness and mental wellness and fitness to be where it needs to be. And if basketball brings her joy still, we are welcoming her back to the fold.”Dec. 9, 2022