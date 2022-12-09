John Brennan: Bout may try to revive ‘atrophied’ contacts, methods to boost Russian force in Ukraine05:38
- Now Playing
WNBPA Executive Director ‘overjoyed’ by Griner’s return: ‘Our prayers have been answered’06:20
- UP NEXT
Marc Fogel’s sister feels ‘disenchanted’ by U.S. government: ‘He should have been on the plane’07:15
Brittney Griner’s teammate Brianna Turner: ‘I’m just so excited. It was the best news to wake up to’02:56
John Kirby: Griner swap ‘was the only deal we could get and now was the only moment we could get it’07:46
Paul Whelan ‘very disappointed,’ but ‘President Biden made the right decision,’ says brother05:27
Ukrainian Nobel Prize winner discusses efforts to document Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine05:18
Sen. Gary Peters promises more oversight with working Dem majority, previews pandemic probe findings06:37
Sen. Chris Murphy ‘very worried' about 'broadside attack on vaccines in public policy’06:57
Supreme Court hears arguments for 'independent state legislature' theory case02:36
Charlie Sykes: Trump walking back call to terminate Constitution ‘is a classic case of gaslighting’08:44
Eugene Daniels: Georgia runoffs were ‘intended to make sure that Black people’s vote was suppressed’07:07
DNI Avril Haines: Protests in Iran not an ‘imminent threat to the regime’05:22
DNI Avril Haines: Parents ‘should be’ concerned about kids’ privacy and data on Tik-Tok07:40
Jury deliberations underway in Trump Organization tax fraud trial02:39
DNI Avril Haines: Russia can’t replace on their own ‘what they are expending’ in ammo06:14
Amb. Locke: China easing Covid restrictions, 'afraid' protests could spiral into 'other grievances’05:16
Asa Hutchinson considering 2024 bid: We need 'multiple voices,’ and ‘my voice is a part of that’06:44
Paul Whelan ‘healthy,’ had been moved to a hospital ‘for reasons he didn’t know,’ says brother05:05
Michael Crowley: ‘In a way, Vladimir Putin kind of solved the problem’ between the U.S. and France10:41
John Brennan: Bout may try to revive ‘atrophied’ contacts, methods to boost Russian force in Ukraine05:38
- Now Playing
WNBPA Executive Director ‘overjoyed’ by Griner’s return: ‘Our prayers have been answered’06:20
- UP NEXT
Marc Fogel’s sister feels ‘disenchanted’ by U.S. government: ‘He should have been on the plane’07:15
Brittney Griner’s teammate Brianna Turner: ‘I’m just so excited. It was the best news to wake up to’02:56
John Kirby: Griner swap ‘was the only deal we could get and now was the only moment we could get it’07:46
Paul Whelan ‘very disappointed,’ but ‘President Biden made the right decision,’ says brother05:27
Play All