WNBPA Executive Director: Brittney Griner wants ‘each and every’ media outlet to cover WNBA season

Terri Jackson, Executive Director of the WNBA Players Association, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Britney Griner’s return to the WNBA and what her detention in Russia says about players’ conditions in the league. “This is an amazing moment and I wish the cameras could show, because she did talk about it, there are about 70+ media outlets that are there today, and she said, you know, we want to see each and every one of you throughout the WNBA season cover us, and I mean, that's who she is, that's who she is, she's amazing,” Regarding pay parity in professional basketball, Jackson adds, “We have a call scheduled with our player leadership today to talk about a whole host of issues, and we know that will be one that will come up.”April 27, 2023