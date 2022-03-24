Wladimir Klitschko: Ukraine can establish its own no-fly zone, ‘we just need defensive weapons to do it’

Wladimir Klitschko, a member of the Kyiv territorial defense and brother of Kyiv’s mayor, joins Andrea Mitchell to share what additional support he would like to see from NATO and the global community to push back against Russia’s enduring violence. “If you cannot help us to close the sky, we’re going to close the sky on our own. We just need defensive weapons to do it,” says Klitschko. He emphasizes that “prevention is better than treatment" and "we have to act now." He warns, “Ukraine is just the beginning, as they already announced.”March 24, 2022