With unemployment down, ‘prices are still high and people are still struggling to afford’ essentials

The August jobs report shows employers hired more than 187,000 people, but the unemployment rate jumped to 3.8% from 3.5% in July. Peter Alexander, Brian Cheung, and Kitty Richards join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss President Joe Biden’s response to the new numbers. “I do think it's important to remember that wages are only now ticking up and beginning to grow at a faster clip than inflation, and that's partly because workers are banding together across the country to organize and demand better from employers,” Richards tells Yasmin. “Prices are still high and people are still struggling to afford housing, childcare, higher education, the things that they really need to feel economically secure.”Sept. 1, 2023