IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    With unemployment down, ‘prices are still high and people are still struggling to afford’ essentials

    05:38
  • UP NEXT

    Mom of TN school shooting survivor feels ‘stabbed in the back’ by legislature’s lack of gun reform

    05:06

  • The nation will be watching Trump’s Fulton County case ‘day after day’ in ‘the thick of an election’

    07:19

  • Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola sentenced to 10 years in prison in Jan. 6 case

    01:58

  • Commerce Secy. Raimondo says ‘we have to hold the line’ on tech export controls after China visit

    06:40

  • FEMA does not have enough funds to help after disasters because ‘congress is not doing its job’

    02:04

  • Giuliani judgement in Georgia election workers case is “a victory for our democracy”

    05:34

  • Proud Boy Joe Biggs sentenced to 17 years in prison in Jan. 6 case

    03:29

  • Southern states ‘prepared’ and ‘trained’ for Hurricane Idalia, urging residents to ‘hunker down’

    05:41

  • Coastal FL suffered ‘massive winds’ and ‘storm surge,’ making Hurricane Idalia ‘devastating’

    06:42

  • Floridians assess the damage from Hurricane Idalia’s ‘strong winds’ as it barrels towards GA and SC

    04:06

  • Ramaswamy defends proposal for deal with Russia as rivals attack plan that would cede Ukrainian land

    04:33

  • Ramaswamy says ‘I’ll respect his wishes’ after receiving cease and desist letter from Eminem

    00:35

  • Gov. Green: ‘In a different world now’ where disasters like Maui fires are increasingly likely

    03:48

  • Hurricane Idalia on track to miss St. Petersburg, but ‘a storm can change its track pretty quickly’

    02:32

  • ‘Like a younger version of Donald Trump’: Ramaswamy stakes out ‘outlandish’ positions on issues

    06:10

  • Judge sets March 4, 2024 trial date for Trump federal election interference trial

    04:04

  • MLK speechwriter Jones: ‘There's a level of violence’ & ‘a deep level of anti-semitism' in the U.S.

    09:46

  • Vladimir Putin is ‘running a massive mafia state’ where it is ‘often, if not always, about money’

    04:32

  • ‘Georgia is a must win for Republicans,’ and Trump’s legal woes might cause problems in 2024 race

    05:47

Andrea Mitchell Reports

With unemployment down, ‘prices are still high and people are still struggling to afford’ essentials

05:38

The August jobs report shows employers hired more than 187,000 people, but the unemployment rate jumped to 3.8% from 3.5% in July. Peter Alexander, Brian Cheung, and Kitty Richards join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss President Joe Biden’s response to the new numbers. “I do think it's important to remember that wages are only now ticking up and beginning to grow at a faster clip than inflation, and that's partly because workers are banding together across the country to organize and demand better from employers,” Richards tells Yasmin. “Prices are still high and people are still struggling to afford housing, childcare, higher education, the things that they really need to feel economically secure.”Sept. 1, 2023

  • Now Playing

    With unemployment down, ‘prices are still high and people are still struggling to afford’ essentials

    05:38
  • UP NEXT

    Mom of TN school shooting survivor feels ‘stabbed in the back’ by legislature’s lack of gun reform

    05:06

  • The nation will be watching Trump’s Fulton County case ‘day after day’ in ‘the thick of an election’

    07:19

  • Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola sentenced to 10 years in prison in Jan. 6 case

    01:58

  • Commerce Secy. Raimondo says ‘we have to hold the line’ on tech export controls after China visit

    06:40

  • FEMA does not have enough funds to help after disasters because ‘congress is not doing its job’

    02:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All