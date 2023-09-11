IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    With Meadows case dismissed, ‘fake electors don't have much of an argument’ to move to federal court

    05:41
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s presidential records, ‘dropped’ by DOJ, ‘matter a lot in the long run’

    06:05

  • 9/11 ‘is a day where we should put aside’ religion, politics and ‘be human beings’ to each other

    08:08

  • After Maui devastation, firefighters ‘need the federal government’ so they are better ‘equipped’

    03:50

  • The GOP’s ‘pro-life’ branding is no longer working, and ‘tweaking the name’ isn’t the answer

    04:12

  • Sen. Murphy: ‘Hardest work’ at G20 summit is uniting ‘democracies’ to curb China’s economic power

    06:23

  • Pelosi announces she will run for re-election in 2024

    02:20

  • Ukrainian war strategy is ‘about depleting Russian forces’ and ‘Ukrainians continue to gain ground’

    07:19

  • Sen. Tuberville ‘has brought the entire Department of Defense to its knees’ by holding up promotions

    05:30

  • U.N. Amb Greenfield: Saw ‘what we do actually saves lives’ in visit to Sudanese refugee camp

    05:53

  • McConnell’s health causes concern about budget negotiations, long-term Senate leadership prospects

    05:40

  • ‘A jury of peers in a very swing state’ could sway voters against Trump, if convicted

    04:35

  • GA fake electors are ‘ripe for the picking’ in Fulton Co. DA case to flip against Trump

    09:43

  • Biden accused of ‘orchestrating all these indictments’ by GOP, despite ‘depoliticizing everything’

    05:38

  • Putin is ‘trying to convince China to come in on his side’ by meeting with Kim Jong Un

    06:22

  • ‘Voters in Fulton County, Georgia elected her to’ take on big cases like 2020 election interference

    06:21

  • Capitol physician: No evidence McConnell had stroke or seizure disorder

    01:37

  • Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dead at 56

    00:26

  • With unemployment down, ‘prices are still high and people are still struggling to afford’ essentials

    05:38

  • Mom of TN school shooting survivor feels ‘stabbed in the back’ by legislature’s lack of gun reform

    05:06

Andrea Mitchell Reports

With Meadows case dismissed, ‘fake electors don't have much of an argument’ to move to federal court

05:41

A judge denied Mark Meadows’s request to move his case to federal court Friday, a request former President Donald Trump is reportedly also considering. Andrew Weissmann and Robert James join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest developments in Trump’s legal troubles. “The further down the chain you get, the weaker it gets. The fake electors don't have much of an argument at all,” James says. “You know, the judge said he wants to hear each case on its individual merits, on its individual facts. And so it's going to be interesting to see if there's any difference between the two if former President Trump does make an argument.”Sept. 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

    With Meadows case dismissed, ‘fake electors don't have much of an argument’ to move to federal court

    05:41
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s presidential records, ‘dropped’ by DOJ, ‘matter a lot in the long run’

    06:05

  • 9/11 ‘is a day where we should put aside’ religion, politics and ‘be human beings’ to each other

    08:08

  • After Maui devastation, firefighters ‘need the federal government’ so they are better ‘equipped’

    03:50

  • The GOP’s ‘pro-life’ branding is no longer working, and ‘tweaking the name’ isn’t the answer

    04:12

  • Sen. Murphy: ‘Hardest work’ at G20 summit is uniting ‘democracies’ to curb China’s economic power

    06:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All