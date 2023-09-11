With Meadows case dismissed, ‘fake electors don't have much of an argument’ to move to federal court

A judge denied Mark Meadows’s request to move his case to federal court Friday, a request former President Donald Trump is reportedly also considering. Andrew Weissmann and Robert James join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest developments in Trump’s legal troubles. “The further down the chain you get, the weaker it gets. The fake electors don't have much of an argument at all,” James says. “You know, the judge said he wants to hear each case on its individual merits, on its individual facts. And so it's going to be interesting to see if there's any difference between the two if former President Trump does make an argument.”Sept. 11, 2023