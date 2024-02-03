IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Kier Simmons discusses regional implications of U.S. military strikes in Iraq and Syria

    05:45

  • Pres. Biden say U.S. military strikes will continue at 'times and places of our choosing'

    05:21

  • Johnson and Republican senators criticize Biden's retaliatory response against Iranian proxies

    05:16
  • Now Playing

    Will U.S. military retaliatory strikes deter Iranian proxies or spark a wider regional conflict?

    05:06
  • UP NEXT

    The importance of the locations of the U.S. military's retaliatory strikes against Iranian proxies

    03:35

  • What might come next in the tiered U.S. military retaliation against Iranian proxies

    06:50

  • Fmr. CISA director: China is ‘a much more nefarious, insidious threat’

    04:18

  • Rep. Quigley: ‘If we let stand Putin's aggression, we're inviting more bloodshed’ & defense spending

    03:25

  • Biden Campaign co-Chair: Trump and ‘MAGA Republicans’ ‘really don’t want to close the border’

    07:52

  • Roberta Kaplan: ‘It’s hard to imagine’ how democracy ‘survives if we can’t agree’ on what’s true

    06:28

  • Stavridis: ‘Strikes against Iranian sovereign soil’ necessary if Iran does not ‘cease and desist’

    03:58

  • Sen. Coons: ‘Forceful strikes’ against Iranian proxies is ‘course we’re likely to see’ from U.S.

    06:55

  • INTERPOL Exec. Dir: ‘Traditional’ law enforcement is ‘struggling to keep up’ with technology

    05:16

  • Fmr. Trump NSA: ‘I’m convinced’ Trump ‘withdraw from NATO. which would be a catastrophic mistake’

    04:07

  • NATO Sec. Gen.: ‘We need to prove that democracies are not lazy’ with U.S. support for Ukraine

    06:35

  • MI AG: Supreme Court’s goal ‘is ending all abortion rights as we know it,’ not ‘stopping there’

    04:50

  • Fmr. NSA to Bush: Biden admin ‘rightly does not want a war with Iran,’ but ‘Iranians are escalating’

    07:48

  • Kasich: ‘There is reluctance’ from leaders to ‘admit’ they’ve made mistakes on the border

    04:49

  • Lt. Gen. Twitty: ‘We have to stop playing whack-a-mole’ with proxies, take on the ‘instigator’ Iran

    11:05

  • Qatari PM: ‘We are hoping’ for Hamas to ‘engage positively and constructively’ in hostage deal talks

    05:12

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Will U.S. military retaliatory strikes deter Iranian proxies or spark a wider regional conflict?

05:06

The U.S. military launched retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria, which administration officials say is only beginning. Washington Post National Security reporter Missy Ryan joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss if the strikes will deter further attacks against U.S. forces in the region and international shipping in the red sea. Feb. 3, 2024

  • Kier Simmons discusses regional implications of U.S. military strikes in Iraq and Syria

    05:45

  • Pres. Biden say U.S. military strikes will continue at 'times and places of our choosing'

    05:21

  • Johnson and Republican senators criticize Biden's retaliatory response against Iranian proxies

    05:16
  • Now Playing

    Will U.S. military retaliatory strikes deter Iranian proxies or spark a wider regional conflict?

    05:06
  • UP NEXT

    The importance of the locations of the U.S. military's retaliatory strikes against Iranian proxies

    03:35

  • What might come next in the tiered U.S. military retaliation against Iranian proxies

    06:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All