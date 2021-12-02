IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sen. Kaine: Repealing 2002 Iraq War Authorization ‘means we will make better decisions’ 05:32 Rep. Yarmuth: Decision to retire ‘was totally personal’ 07:53 Kimberly Atkins Stohr: McMichael’s ‘brutal cross-examination’ undercuts justification for shooting Arbery 06:19 Prosecutor cross-examines Travis McMichael about interaction with Ahmaud Arbery 03:23 Biden touts economic agenda as Democrats fret over ‘reversible’ rural voter slide 05:50 Jennifer Gosar: Rep. Paul Gosar’s censure is not enough, expulsion ‘is the most appropriate next step’ 04:06 ‘Basics of the disagreements’ unresolved after Biden-Xi summit 08:45 Rep. Cori Bush: Fiscal responsibility starts ‘with how you save lives’ 04:41 Rep. Jackie Speier discusses decision to retire: 'It's time for me to pass the torch' 05:36 Valerie Jarrett to parents on vaccinating their kids: ‘Follow the science’ 05:12 Linda Greenhouse: Supreme Court taking Mississippi abortion case shows they have ‘issue with current law’ 05:12 Rep. Jackie Speier: McCarthy giving ‘tacit approval’ to Gosar with silence over violent video 04:23 Summers: 'Tragic error' if we spent too little on Biden agenda because of Covid recovery 09:17 Col. Jacobs: Soldiers come home to an ‘alien environment’ where no one understands them 03:47 Huma Abedin: 'I carried that guilt' of Hillary Clinton's loss for a long time 06:22 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Aaron Rodgers ‘does not have the right to endanger people around him’ 03:33 Rep. Gallego: Men and women we send to war are ‘not just nameless people’ 08:08 EU’s Ursula von der Leyen: Will ‘rapidly widen sanctions’ on Lukashenko regime over border crisis 06:57 Fmr. U.S. envoy to Haiti: Deportation of Haitian migrants ‘totally counterproductive’ 05:34 Dr. Vin Gupta: Vaccine rules for foreign travelers ‘a great move towards’ standardizing traveler safety 05:07 Will the govt. shutdown this week? ‘I prayfully hope no’ says Sen. Warner 06:32
Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), a member of the Budget Committee, joins Garrett Haake to discuss the real possibility of a government shutdown if congress cannot reach an agreement on a funding bill by midnight Friday. “Nothing would be stupider, with challenges still around the virus, with an economy that’s challenged by supply chains, than for the federal government to be shutting down,” says Warner.
Dec. 2, 2021 Read More Sen. Kaine: Repealing 2002 Iraq War Authorization ‘means we will make better decisions’ 05:32 Rep. Yarmuth: Decision to retire ‘was totally personal’ 07:53 Kimberly Atkins Stohr: McMichael’s ‘brutal cross-examination’ undercuts justification for shooting Arbery 06:19 Prosecutor cross-examines Travis McMichael about interaction with Ahmaud Arbery 03:23 Biden touts economic agenda as Democrats fret over ‘reversible’ rural voter slide 05:50 Jennifer Gosar: Rep. Paul Gosar’s censure is not enough, expulsion ‘is the most appropriate next step’ 04:06