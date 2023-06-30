Will Hurd: SCOTUS ruling on LGBTQ+ rights 'makes me uncomfortable,’ but was ‘the right call’

The Supreme Court handed down two of its largest decisions of this term, striking down President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program and siding with a web designer who refuses to work on websites for sam-sex couples. Former Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) joins Andrea Mitchell to share his reaction. Hurd says, “This is a decision that makes me uncomfortable, but I think it was the right call partly because we should protect expression and speech even if it makes us uncomfortable.” He added, “I personally disagree with the anti-LGBTQ sentiments that were expressed in this case.”June 30, 2023