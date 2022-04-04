Will Hurd on a 2024 run: ‘If I have the opportunity to serve my country again, I’ll evaluate it’

Former Texas Representative and author of “American Reboot” Will Hurd joins Andrea Mitchell to share his opinions on candidates appealing to extremes rather than the needs of everyday voters. “If I have the opportunity to serve my country again, I'll evaluate it,” says Hurd, when asked about a potential 2024 run. “I was excited to serve my time in Congress for six years and represent, you know, a great community and fight the bureaucracy for people that need it to be fought. And if I have an opportunity to do something like that again, I'll evaluate.”April 4, 2022