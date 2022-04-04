IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Will Hurd on a 2024 run: ‘If I have the opportunity to serve my country again, I’ll evaluate it’

    06:58
  • UP NEXT

    Gen. McCaffrey: Russia ‘will grind Ukraine into the dust’ if we don’t ‘accelerate and improve’ weapons delivery

    07:03

  • UN High Commissioner for Refugees: ‘We need resources to help with psychological support’

    06:58

  • CK Hoffler: ‘A great day’ for Black women ‘because we’re going to stand together’ and see Judge Jackson ‘confirmed’

    09:15

  • Amb. McFaul: U.S. ‘doing the right thing on weapons and pressure,’ but ‘every week we have to escalate sanctions’

    04:37

  • Julia Ainsley: Some Ukrainians seeking refuge in U.S. detained by ICE, ‘shackled and flown across the country’

    04:28

  • Ivo Daalder: Civilians in Mariupol without water, heat, ‘facing constant bombardment,’ with no escape

    06:53

  • Amb. Julie Fisher: ‘The people of Belarus are deeply opposed to this war’

    06:06

  • Dr. Osterholm: U.S. must 'keep our surveillance up’ to prepare for future Covid-19 variants

    04:23

  • ICRC teams preparing for Mariupol evacuations as residents ‘run out of food’ and ‘struggle to get water’

    05:37

  • Jeremy Bash: Ukraine, West can ‘exploit’ Putin’s detachment on the battlefield and ‘the world stage’

    11:10

  • CIA Dir. William Burns tests positive for Covid

    01:22

  • Adm. Mike Rogers: Putin could use cyber warfare to ‘create economic pain’ and ‘domestic pressures’ in the West

    04:09

  • Bob Woodward: ‘No phone calls’ in Trump Jan. 6 records, but ‘I know personally, Trump is a phone addict’

    07:53

  • John Kirby: Putin ‘being kept in the dark’ on military losses could ‘lead to worse outcomes for Ukraine’

    08:38

  • Biden and Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's security assistance requests in call

    02:33

  • Gen. McCaffrey: ‘We must accelerate the delivery of game changing military technology’ to Ukraine

    06:50

  • Sen. Tammy Duckworth: ‘Ukrainians are fighting for something worth dying for: their nation’

    07:08

  • Iuliia Mendel: ‘Ukraine is negotiating with a terrorist country’

    05:40

  • José Andrés distributing food to Ukraine with ‘army’ of cooks, restaurants: ‘We are food fighters’

    06:18

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Will Hurd on a 2024 run: ‘If I have the opportunity to serve my country again, I’ll evaluate it’

06:58

Former Texas Representative and author of “American Reboot” Will Hurd joins Andrea Mitchell to share his opinions on candidates appealing to extremes rather than the needs of everyday voters. “If I have the opportunity to serve my country again, I'll evaluate it,” says Hurd, when asked about a potential 2024 run. “I was excited to serve my time in Congress for six years and represent, you know, a great community and fight the bureaucracy for people that need it to be fought. And if I have an opportunity to do something like that again, I'll evaluate.”April 4, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Will Hurd on a 2024 run: ‘If I have the opportunity to serve my country again, I’ll evaluate it’

    06:58
  • UP NEXT

    Gen. McCaffrey: Russia ‘will grind Ukraine into the dust’ if we don’t ‘accelerate and improve’ weapons delivery

    07:03

  • UN High Commissioner for Refugees: ‘We need resources to help with psychological support’

    06:58

  • CK Hoffler: ‘A great day’ for Black women ‘because we’re going to stand together’ and see Judge Jackson ‘confirmed’

    09:15

  • Amb. McFaul: U.S. ‘doing the right thing on weapons and pressure,’ but ‘every week we have to escalate sanctions’

    04:37

  • Julia Ainsley: Some Ukrainians seeking refuge in U.S. detained by ICE, ‘shackled and flown across the country’

    04:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All