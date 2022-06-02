Wilfred Frost: As long as the royal family ‘can change with the times,’ ‘I think it’ll be there to stay’

Wilfred Frost, Daisy McAndrew, and Keir Simmons join Andrea Mitchell as the United Kingdom celebrates 70 years of Queen Elizabeth’s reign, her Platinum Jubilee, to discuss the future of the crown amid recent royal scandals. “The royal family can modernize and can change with the times. Don't forget the Queen wasn't that popular back in the 90s and she is now,” says Frost. “As long as it keeps modernizing. As long as it keeps changing, I think it’ll be there to stay, for the UK at least.” June 2, 2022