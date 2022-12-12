IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Eugene Robinson: Bout was likely going to get out in six years, ‘that’s really what we were trading’

  • Renowned U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup

    Wife of Lockerbie victim: Mas’ud arraignment a 'milestone’ in decades-long ‘miscarriage of justice’

    NASA Administrator Bill Nelson: Artemis 1 spacecraft zooming back to Earth at 25,000 mph

  • John Brennan: Bout may try to revive ‘atrophied’ contacts, methods to boost Russian force in Ukraine

  • WNBPA Executive Director ‘overjoyed’ by Griner’s return: ‘Our prayers have been answered’

  • Marc Fogel’s sister feels ‘disenchanted’ by U.S. government: ‘He should have been on the plane’

  • Brittney Griner’s teammate Brianna Turner: ‘I’m just so excited. It was the best news to wake up to’

  • John Kirby: Griner swap ‘was the only deal we could get and now was the only moment we could get it’

  • Paul Whelan ‘very disappointed,’ but ‘President Biden made the right decision,’ says brother

  • Ukrainian Nobel Prize winner discusses efforts to document Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine

  • Sen. Gary Peters promises more oversight with working Dem majority, previews pandemic probe findings

  • Sen. Chris Murphy ‘very worried' about 'broadside attack on vaccines in public policy’

  • Supreme Court hears arguments for 'independent state legislature' theory case

  • Charlie Sykes: Trump walking back call to terminate Constitution ‘is a classic case of gaslighting’

  • Eugene Daniels: Georgia runoffs were ‘intended to make sure that Black people’s vote was suppressed’

  • DNI Avril Haines: Protests in Iran not an ‘imminent threat to the regime’

  • DNI Avril Haines: Parents ‘should be’ concerned about kids’ privacy and data on Tik-Tok

  • Jury deliberations underway in Trump Organization tax fraud trial

  • DNI Avril Haines: Russia can’t replace on their own ‘what they are expending’ in ammo

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Wife of Lockerbie victim: Mas’ud arraignment a 'milestone’ in decades-long ‘miscarriage of justice’

The suspected Lockerbie bomb maker accused of killing 270 people when Pan Am flight 103 exploded in the air over Scotland 34 years ago is in U.S. custody and set to appear in federal court. Founder and CEO of the Pan Am 103 Lockerbie Legacy Foundation Victoria Cummock, who lost her husband John in the attack, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “Today's arraignment of Mas’ud at the courthouse in Washington DC is a significant milestone to begin to address this three decade-long miscarriage of justice,” says Cummock. “It's the victims’ families’ fervent wish for the U.S. criminal trial proceedings to begin immediately, because we all know justice delayed is justice denied.”Dec. 12, 2022

