Wife of Lockerbie victim: Mas’ud arraignment a 'milestone’ in decades-long ‘miscarriage of justice’

The suspected Lockerbie bomb maker accused of killing 270 people when Pan Am flight 103 exploded in the air over Scotland 34 years ago is in U.S. custody and set to appear in federal court. Founder and CEO of the Pan Am 103 Lockerbie Legacy Foundation Victoria Cummock, who lost her husband John in the attack, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “Today's arraignment of Mas’ud at the courthouse in Washington DC is a significant milestone to begin to address this three decade-long miscarriage of justice,” says Cummock. “It's the victims’ families’ fervent wish for the U.S. criminal trial proceedings to begin immediately, because we all know justice delayed is justice denied.”Dec. 12, 2022