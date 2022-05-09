WI State Treasurer Godlewski: Roe 'a real issue' in Wisconsin 'because we have a complete abortion ban on the books'

Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, a candidate for the Democratic nomination in the Senate race against incumbent Republican Ron Johnson, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the salience of abortion rights in the race if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Godlewski says, "in Wisconsin this is a real issue, because we have a complete abortion ban on the books. There's no exception, not for rape or incest," and notes that Sen. Johnson has called Roe a "tragedy."May 9, 2022