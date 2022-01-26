Why Breyer's retirement could be exactly the political win Biden needs
05:24
Share this -
copied
NBC News Senior White House correspondent Kelly O'Donelll and presidential historian Jon Meacham discuss why Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's imminent retirement, and Biden's potential nominee to replace him, could give the president a much-needed political win. Jan. 26, 2022
Now Playing
Why Breyer's retirement could be exactly the political win Biden needs
05:24
UP NEXT
Melber: Everyone remembers McConnell's hijacking of Obama's SCOTUS pick. Biden can plan.
01:02
Who will Biden appoint to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer?
02:32
Who will Biden appoint to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer?
02:32
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire
03:09
Democrats weigh best approach to work with Manchin & Sinema with agenda on the line