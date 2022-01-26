Who will Biden appoint to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer?
Justice Stephen Breyer will step down from the Supreme Court at the end of the current term, according to people familiar with his thinking. His decision to retire allows President Joe Biden to appoint a successor to one of the three remaining liberal justices. NBC's Peter Alexander discusses who it might be.Jan. 26, 2022
