Who could replace McConnell after he plans to step down in November?
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Who could replace McConnell after he plans to step down in November?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced he will be stepping down as the Republican Senate leader in November, leaving a major vacancy in an influential political role. NBC News’ Garrett Haake talks about McConnell’s career and who would be the replacement of the longest-serving party leader.Feb. 28, 2024

