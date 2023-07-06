IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sources share new details on location where cocaine was found

04:01

Officials now say the small bag of cocaine found at the White House was located at a cubby in the West Executive entrance. NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell reports on the new details and location it was found.July 6, 2023

  • Joyce Vance: If Nauta does not cooperate with prosecutors, ‘he will go to prison for years.’

    07:04

  • Michael Waldman criticizes ‘radical’ limit of White House contact with social media firms

    04:03
    Sources share new details on location where cocaine was found

    04:01
    Weissmann: Inconceivable that limit on Biden admin contact with social media firms won’t be appealed

    03:25

  • Ben Rhodes: Prisoner exchange is likely the ‘only way’ to free journalist Evan Gershkovich

    08:02

  • Brandon Wolf: ‘Take Ron DeSantis at his word when he says he wants to make America Florida’

    04:47

