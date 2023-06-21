White House has made ‘no effort’ to clarify or walk back Biden calling China’s Xi Jinping a ‘dictator’

Beijing has responded with anger after President Joe Biden called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator, just a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned from his China visit. NBC News White House Correspondent Mike Memoli joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “There's been no effort yet to either clarify what the President meant last night, or even to walk back his comments about Xi Jinping being in his view a dictator,” says Memoli. “More concerning to the Chinese, likely provoking that harsh response that we're seeing, is what else the president said as he referred to Xi as a dictator. The fact that we're recalling that spy balloon incident ‘the silly spy balloon incident,’ as the president has called it.”June 21, 2023