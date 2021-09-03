White House economic adviser Heather Boushey: Vaccines are 'core to the recovery'

Heather Boushey, member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, joins Andrea Mitchell to address the August job report, that showed a slowdown in hiring amid the spread of the delta variant. Boushey says, "while we look at today's report and we see a lot of good news, we certainly know that folks are still struggling and getting those vaccines out is core to the recovery, and making sure that states have the resources they need in order to keep things moving forward."Sept. 3, 2021