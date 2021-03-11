White House Communications Director: 'We've made huge strides' in pandemic response

White House Communications Director: 'We've made huge strides' in pandemic response09:20
White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s primetime speech about the path forward out of this pandemic. “We’ve made huge strides. You'll hear the president talk about that tonight and you’ll also hear him talk about his plans for the coming months and the path ahead,” Bedingfield says. She previews the president and other senior members of the administration will be traveling over the next few weeks to promote the plan across the country.