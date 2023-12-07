IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Warner: ‘Ramifications of failure’ to pass Ukraine aid package ‘will be historically negative’

    06:48
  • Now Playing

    White House budget dir.: ‘The President has asked for real border security and let's get on with it’

    04:40
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Ken Buck: Biden admin. ‘putting its heels in the ground’ on border funding, could ‘give’ more

    03:35

  • Phil Rucker: Trump ‘plans to to exercise his power to the fullest from day one’ to punish ‘enemies’

    11:03

  • Rep. Spanberger: Tuberville sent a ‘clear message’ that one person can disrupt military readiness

    03:27

  • Rep. Himes on Speaker Johnson protecting Jan 6 rioters from DOJ: ‘Words fail me’

    03:40

  • Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: There wasn’t the ‘infrastructure’ to shield Trump from ‘crackpot lawyers’

    07:15

  • Sexual abuse committed by Hamas are ‘among the most egregious acts that can occur in wartime’

    05:38

  • Rep Moskowitz: ‘Democracy is failing,’ enemies will see that ‘congress is irrevocably broken’

    03:02

  • College presidents testify before Congress on rise of antisemitic incidents on campuses

    02:54

  • Rep. Turner: ‘The possibility of terrorist attacks now’ is ‘the highest’ it has been ‘in a decade’

    07:55

  • Pinkas: ‘civilian casualty rate is going to go up’ in Gaza ‘even if’ IDF warns Palestinians to flee

    04:32

  • Engel: Israel’s strategy of ‘bombing the South,’ previously a safe zone, helps Hamas, hurts Israel

    04:35

  • John Brennan: Hamas attack plan ‘should have been driving Israel's intelligence collection effort’

    04:01

  • Pete Williams: Sandra Day O’Connor was the ‘glue that held everybody together’ on Supreme Court

    08:50

  • Rep. Lawler: George Santos ‘was unfit to serve’ and the ‘damning’ ethics report led to expulsion

    02:12

  • Maya Roman recounts reuniting with cousin Yarden after her release: It was ‘a moment of total joy’

    04:16

  • Haass: History will remember Henry Kissinger ‘as the greatest scholar practitioner of the age’

    05:03

  • Sen. Bennet: ‘For the sake of democracy’ U.S. congress ‘cannot fail when it comes to Ukraine’

    05:54

  • Fmr. Amb. Mark Regev: Truce extension ‘up in the air,’ Israel awaits release of ‘another 8 hostages’

    06:50

Andrea Mitchell Reports

White House budget dir.: ‘The President has asked for real border security and let's get on with it’

04:40

Senate Republicans unanimously voted against a supplemental funding bill for U.S. aid to Ukraine yesterday, despite President Biden’s urgent push to pass the measure. Shalanda Young, Director of the Office of Management and Budget, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss whether negotiations will be brought to the White House and Republicans’ effort to tie foreign aid to stricter border restrictions. “What a gift this is to Putin to watch what is happening here. And I really hope we can move beyond the politics of the day, be honest that the President has asked for real border security and let's get on with it,” Young says. “Putin, if he's allowed to march through Ukraine, he's right on NATO's door, so it could endanger our own sons and daughters’ ability to stay out of conflict. So this really is about our own national security.”Dec. 7, 2023

  • Sen. Warner: ‘Ramifications of failure’ to pass Ukraine aid package ‘will be historically negative’

    06:48
  • Now Playing

    White House budget dir.: ‘The President has asked for real border security and let's get on with it’

    04:40
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Ken Buck: Biden admin. ‘putting its heels in the ground’ on border funding, could ‘give’ more

    03:35

  • Phil Rucker: Trump ‘plans to to exercise his power to the fullest from day one’ to punish ‘enemies’

    11:03

  • Rep. Spanberger: Tuberville sent a ‘clear message’ that one person can disrupt military readiness

    03:27

  • Rep. Himes on Speaker Johnson protecting Jan 6 rioters from DOJ: ‘Words fail me’

    03:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All