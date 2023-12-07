White House budget dir.: ‘The President has asked for real border security and let's get on with it’

Senate Republicans unanimously voted against a supplemental funding bill for U.S. aid to Ukraine yesterday, despite President Biden’s urgent push to pass the measure. Shalanda Young, Director of the Office of Management and Budget, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss whether negotiations will be brought to the White House and Republicans’ effort to tie foreign aid to stricter border restrictions. “What a gift this is to Putin to watch what is happening here. And I really hope we can move beyond the politics of the day, be honest that the President has asked for real border security and let's get on with it,” Young says. “Putin, if he's allowed to march through Ukraine, he's right on NATO's door, so it could endanger our own sons and daughters’ ability to stay out of conflict. So this really is about our own national security.”Dec. 7, 2023