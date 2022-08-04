Whelan detained ‘8 hours’ from Moscow, impeding 'consular support' from U.S. embassy, says brother

David Whelan, whose brother Paul Whelan is serving a 16-year sentence in a Russian labor camp, and former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul join Andrea Mitchell after Brittney Griner received a guilty verdict and 9 year prison sentence. Whelan explains how the Russian government has isolated his brother by imprisoning him far from the U.S. embassy. “He's about 8 hours from Moscow. It's not the normal way that it works in Russia,” says Whelan. “But they put Americans out about 8 hours away from the embassy, which makes it hard for the embassy to provide consular support.”Aug. 4, 2022