WH Comms Dir.: Biden ‘on the cusp of a historic victory’ with Inflation Reduction Act

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield joins Andrea Mitchell following a recent string of legislative wins for President Biden just months out from the 2022 midterms. “A lot of these things that we're seeing Congress pass in these last couple of weeks are things the President campaigned on,” says Bedingfield. “Now we're on the cusp of these historic steps forward to tackle the climate crisis, and to bring down costs, to address the things that people are worried about around their kitchen table.”Aug. 11, 2022