WFP Dir. Cindy McCain: ‘We don’t need vetoes, we need food and we need it now’
March 22, 202406:33
Andrea Mitchell Reports

"People in Gaza are staving to death right now" says World Food Program Director Cindy McCain. She joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the dire situation and heightened food insecurity in conflict zones, plus what the organization is doing to address the crippling famines in Gaza, Haiti, and Sudan.March 22, 2024

