Wes Moore: ‘Incredibly powerful’ to see the president ‘acknowledging’ Black Americans’ pain

Democratic Governor Wes Moore, the first Black governor of Maryland, joins Andrea Mitchell following President Biden's renewed call for comprehensive police reform in his State of the Union address. "It was incredibly powerful," says Moore. “To see the President of the United States acknowledging our pain, acknowledging our frustration, acknowledging the fact that, that my mother had to have a talk with me, that many other people did not have to have the same talk with your children, the same talk that I will have to prepare to have with my children. Watching the President of the United States acknowledging that and saying, ‘but our job is to make sure those talks have to keep happening’ was incredibly important for all of us to be able to see.”Feb. 8, 2023