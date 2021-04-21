Wes Moore: Darnella Frazier is 'one of the heroes' of the Chauvin trial

Wes Moore, CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Derek Chauvin trial, where the movement for police reform goes from here, and the courage of Darnella Frazier, the 17-year-old who shot the video seen across the country that was key to Chauvin's conviction. "She is one of the heroes of this," Moore says. "Hearing her talk about this injustice that she was watching right in front of her eyes, that type of weight, trauma, is something that is not just going to be weighted on her, but frankly, has been weighted on a lot of people beforehand."