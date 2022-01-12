IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sherrilyn Ifill: Biden’s speech ‘important’ as voting rights are ‘a democracy issue’

    06:25

  • Fmr. Amb. Bill Taylor: Putin ‘may not have the backing that he needs at home’ to invade Ukraine

    06:33
  • Now Playing

    Wendy Sherman: ‘Quite possible’ that Putin will choose against diplomacy

    06:17
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick: Filibuster ‘is a fundamentally undemocratic device’

    03:28

  • Rep. Schiff: “It's important for the country that both parties be wedded to the truth”

    05:24

  • Panetta: North Korea developing capabilities that are "challenging" U.S. missile defenses

    08:08

  • Sen. Van Hollen: ‘De-escalation has to come first’ before U.S. & Russia can find common ground

    05:39

  • Derrick Johnson: ‘There’s no more important issue’ than voting rights

    04:38

  • Haass: Economic & military threats may be ‘enough to persuade Putin’ to de-escalate

    09:44

  • Michael Beschloss: ‘Our democracy is a flame that’s flickering, we have to protect it’

    08:17

  • Biden highlights ‘historically low’ unemployment rate in jobs report

    07:34

  • NATO Secy. Gen. Stoltenberg: ‘Positive sign that Russia is now willing to sit down and talk’

    05:40

  • McQuade to SCOTUS: 'Constitution is supposed to be a blueprint for governing, not a suicide pact'

    01:37

  • Rep. Kinzinger: ‘January six was a dry run for January of 2024’

    05:14

  • Rep. Spanberger: A year after Jan. 6, ‘our democracy continues to be in peril’

    10:35

  • Rep. Raskin: Recovering from Jan. 6 hinges on acknowledging ‘the truth of it’

    06:23

  • Rep. Schiff: ‘It's hard to imagine a witness with more key or central information’ than Mike Pence

    09:30

  • Sen. Tim Kaine: Senate’s progress on voting rights “as slow as my commute”

    06:00

  • Fmr. Secy. Jeh Johnson: ‘Afraid’ Jan. 6 extremism was only the ‘tip of an iceberg’

    07:27

  • Seven children, six adults killed in Philadelphia rowhouse fire 

    01:00

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Wendy Sherman: ‘Quite possible’ that Putin will choose against diplomacy

06:17

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman joins Andrea Mitchell after meeting with NATO allies and Russian officials to share key points from the diplomatic talks that aimed to deescalate tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border. “If President Putin either through invasion, coercion, subversion, hybrid attacks, some other way to undermine the stability and the sovereignty and the governance of Ukraine,” she says, “the entire international community will respond in a way that lets him know that we know exactly what has occurred here, and there are costs to continuing to act that way in the world community.”Jan. 12, 2022

  • Sherrilyn Ifill: Biden’s speech ‘important’ as voting rights are ‘a democracy issue’

    06:25

  • Fmr. Amb. Bill Taylor: Putin ‘may not have the backing that he needs at home’ to invade Ukraine

    06:33
  • Now Playing

    Wendy Sherman: ‘Quite possible’ that Putin will choose against diplomacy

    06:17
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick: Filibuster ‘is a fundamentally undemocratic device’

    03:28

  • Rep. Schiff: “It's important for the country that both parties be wedded to the truth”

    05:24

  • Panetta: North Korea developing capabilities that are "challenging" U.S. missile defenses

    08:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All