Welker: Uncommitted vote in Michigan 'sends a strong signal' to Biden admin, take it 'seriously'
    Welker: Uncommitted vote in Michigan 'sends a strong signal' to Biden admin, take it 'seriously'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Welker: Uncommitted vote in Michigan 'sends a strong signal' to Biden admin, take it 'seriously'

06:14

In the Michigan primary, democrats organized a push to vote “uncommitted” instead of for President Biden to express their disapproval of his handling of Israel’s war in Gaza. Kristen Welker joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the significance of 13% of Michigan democrats voting uncommitted. “It sends a strong signal, I think, to President Biden, to the White House, to the administration that they have to take these concerns quite seriously. It's potentially enough to tip a state that could be as close as Michigan is expected to be in this election,” Welker says. “We'll have to see what the margins say, Andrea, if you get into the double digits, if you get up into the 20 and 30%. That's a five alarm fire, I think, for the President.”March 5, 2024

    Welker: Uncommitted vote in Michigan 'sends a strong signal' to Biden admin, take it 'seriously'

