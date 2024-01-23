Welker: Haley supporters ‘frustrated,’ ‘worry’ she ‘waited too late’ to kick into ‘high gear’ in NH

In what is likely a last chance effort to win the Republican nomination, Nikki Haley is hoping to pull an upset victory in New Hampshire tonight. Kristen Welker joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the significance of tonight’s results and candidates’ campaign strategies going forward. “Her supporters, Andrea, feel quite frustrated, and the reason is because they worry that she has waited too late to get her campaign into high gear in New Hampshire,” Welker says. “They wanted to hear rhetoric from her that directly took on former President Trump.” She adds, “Right now, she's not getting the type of margins that she would need to pull off the comeback that she is looking for.”Jan. 23, 2024