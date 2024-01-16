Weissmann: Trump ‘is playing the victim card,’ but ‘it’s E. Jean Carroll who is the victim here’

Donald Trump is back in court in downtown Manhattan today for jury selection in the damages phase of his civil defamation trial brought by writer E. Jean Carroll. Andrew Weissmann, former FBI General Counsel and senior member of the Mueller investigation, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Trump’s latest legal challenge. “He is playing the victim card, but in the case that we're watching today that is starting today, a jury has determined that it's E. Jean Carroll who is the victim here, not just of defamation but of sexual assault,” Weissmann says. “Judge Kaplan is a very different federal judge than any of the judges who Donald Trump has faced so far. He is a no nonsense judge,” he adds.Jan. 16, 2024