IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lemire: ‘Would Trump start to self-destruct,’ commit ‘errors’ after a loss in New Hampshire?

    04:37

  • Gen. Twitty: Houthis are ‘trying to stand up to the superpower America,’ ‘they’re going to continue’

    05:50
  • Now Playing

    Weissmann: Trump ‘is playing the victim card,’ but ‘it’s E. Jean Carroll who is the victim here’

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    Kasich: Iowa was ‘a tough night’ for Nikki Haley, her ‘momentum’ ‘out of Iowa has been dashed’

    02:31

  • GOP strategist: 'Our party has not left Donald Trump'

    07:35

  • Gov. Sununu: Trump’s Haley attacks show he is ‘scared to death’

    07:47

  • Final poll numbers could be ‘the entire ballgame’ in Iowa, where enthusiasm is key

    04:40

  • State Dept. spox: Arab nations ‘ready’ to work with U.S. on Gaza, but ‘only’ if Israel commits

    07:27

  • Psaki: Iowa is about ‘the expectations game’ and ‘how it sets you up’ for the rest of the primaries

    07:47

  • Rep. Himes: ‘There is no way’ Speaker Johnson can ‘get 218 Republican votes’ on a spending bill

    04:34

  • Legal strategy behind Hunter Biden's surprise Capitol Hill appearance

    03:00

  • Colin Clark: Netanyahu ‘may be out’ due to perception as ‘self-serving,’ ‘asleep at the wheel.’

    03:11

  • Susanne Craig: Trump lawyers said he is ‘a real estate genius’ in closing arguments of NY case

    04:00

  • Blinken aims ‘to appeal’ to ‘Israeli voters’ by emphasizing regional desire for normalization

    04:46

  • NBC Exclusive: Blinken says Middle East wants ‘more integrated’ region, including Palestinian State

    03:50

  • NBC Exclusive: Andrea Mitchell one-on-one with Sec. of State Blinken on his fourth Middle East trip

    11:16

  • FAA says all 737 Max 9 planes will remain grounded until inspected and fixed

    01:58

  • Trump files motion aimed at dismissing Georgia election case

    02:18

  • Rep. Abigail Spanberger: Trump calling convicted Jan. 6 rioters ‘hostages’ is ‘despicable’

    05:10

  • John Brennan: ‘Calls for Secretary Austin's resignation are absolutely ludicrous'

    06:56

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Weissmann: Trump ‘is playing the victim card,’ but ‘it’s E. Jean Carroll who is the victim here’

04:18

Donald Trump is back in court in downtown Manhattan today for jury selection in the damages phase of his civil defamation trial brought by writer E. Jean Carroll. Andrew Weissmann, former FBI General Counsel and senior member of the Mueller investigation, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Trump’s latest legal challenge. “He is playing the victim card, but in the case that we're watching today that is starting today, a jury has determined that it's E. Jean Carroll who is the victim here, not just of defamation but of sexual assault,” Weissmann says. “Judge Kaplan is a very different federal judge than any of the judges who Donald Trump has faced so far. He is a no nonsense judge,” he adds.Jan. 16, 2024

  • Lemire: ‘Would Trump start to self-destruct,’ commit ‘errors’ after a loss in New Hampshire?

    04:37

  • Gen. Twitty: Houthis are ‘trying to stand up to the superpower America,’ ‘they’re going to continue’

    05:50
  • Now Playing

    Weissmann: Trump ‘is playing the victim card,’ but ‘it’s E. Jean Carroll who is the victim here’

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    Kasich: Iowa was ‘a tough night’ for Nikki Haley, her ‘momentum’ ‘out of Iowa has been dashed’

    02:31

  • GOP strategist: 'Our party has not left Donald Trump'

    07:35

  • Gov. Sununu: Trump’s Haley attacks show he is ‘scared to death’

    07:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All